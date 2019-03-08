Expert gives talk on sharks at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

Mark Taylor Hutchinson is a wildlife photojournalist with a passion for diving and photographing sharks

The wildlife photojournalist Mark Taylor Hutchinson, whose main passion is shark photography, is giving a talk at Kennaway House on Friday, 24 May.

Mark will be talking about his experiences diving among sharks and photographing them.

He started his photography career underwater, before extending it to dry land. "Of course photographing underwater means other factors and variables added to the mix," he said. "But this is what makes it so exciting and interesting. Good buoyancy control is key and you learn fast that chasing fish never works!"

Mark now produces stunning paintings based on his personal encounters with wildlife, and this has given his photography added purpose. The ocean has always been central to his life and provides endless inspiration for creativity.

Doors open for "Meet the Artist and Diver" at 7pm for a 7:30 pm start.

Tickets are £13 (to include a glass of wine) and 20% of the proceeds from ticket sales is going to the Shark Trust, to aid global shark protection.