Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Expert gives talk on sharks at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:00 23 May 2019

Mark Taylor Hutchinson. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Mark Taylor Hutchinson. Picture: Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Mark Taylor Hutchinson

Mark Taylor Hutchinson is a wildlife photojournalist with a passion for diving and photographing sharks

The wildlife photojournalist Mark Taylor Hutchinson, whose main passion is shark photography, is giving a talk at Kennaway House on Friday, 24 May.

Mark will be talking about his experiences diving among sharks and photographing them.

He started his photography career underwater, before extending it to dry land. "Of course photographing underwater means other factors and variables added to the mix," he said. "But this is what makes it so exciting and interesting. Good buoyancy control is key and you learn fast that chasing fish never works!"

Mark now produces stunning paintings based on his personal encounters with wildlife, and this has given his photography added purpose. The ocean has always been central to his life and provides endless inspiration for creativity.

Doors open for "Meet the Artist and Diver" at 7pm for a 7:30 pm start.

Tickets are £13 (to include a glass of wine) and 20% of the proceeds from ticket sales is going to the Shark Trust, to aid global shark protection.

Most Read

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

What will Carinas become? Sidmouth night club goes on the market

Carinas Nite Club. Ref shs 04-18TI 6549. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Charity cele-bray-tes donkey garden success at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Joanna Lumley appears at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show at the Donkey Sanctuary garden. Picture: RHS / Luke MacGregor.

‘Committed’ duo take top roles at Sidmouth Town Council

Cllr Paul Wright and Cllr Ian Barlow have been elected as Sidmouth Town Council's vice chair and chair. Picture: Clarissa Place

Man’s appeal to find rucksack

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

What will Carinas become? Sidmouth night club goes on the market

Carinas Nite Club. Ref shs 04-18TI 6549. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery teams enjoy a week free from defeat

Hurley claims eight wicket haul in another maximum point win for Sidmouth 3rd XI

Picture: Thinkstock

Sidmouth Running Club youngster Ophelia tackles her first Parkrun

Chris Day-Kerry and daughter Ophelia at Seaton Parkrun. Picture SRC

Sidmouth’s Barrow to lead Devon in T20 double header against Dorset

Sidmouth CCs Alex Barrow the new Devon captain. Picture DEVON CRICKET

Sidmouth bowlers enjoy a wonderful night for their annual indoor awards

Ken Wheeler receives the runners-up trophy from the men’s pair’s competition from Sidmouth ladies captain Carol Smith. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists