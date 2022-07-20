News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Harpford Flower Festival celebrates 'the cycle of life'

Philippa Davies

Published: 4:42 PM July 20, 2022
Harpford Flower Festival

Harpford Flower Festival - Credit: Contributed

Harpford’s Flower Festival made a comeback after a two-year gap, and was hailed a success by the organisers. 

Seventeen floral displays were on show in St Gregory’s Church from Friday, July 15 until Sunday 17, many with themes relating to different stages of life. They included childhood, adolescence, marriage, work, holidays and retirement. There were also arrangements themed around the Platinum Jubilee, the ‘blue planet’, wartime remembrance and Covid. 

Harpford Flower Festival: Marriage

Harpford Flower Festival: Marriage - Credit: Contributed

Lorraine Frost, one of the organisers, said: “"Thank you to everyone that came to the Flower Festival. We are so pleased to have been blessed with good weather, fabulous volunteers who gave up so much of their time to provide the wonderful displays, plants and refreshments and loan from Fields of Sidmouth of a mannequin for our bride.

Harpford Flower Festival: Covid, the NHS and a message of hope

Harpford Flower Festival: Covid, the NHS and a message of hope - Credit: Contributed

"But most of all the sparkling company of our visitors which made the festival as special for the team of St. Gregory's as it did, by the feedback we've had, for our visitors.” 

Plant stalls outside the church at Harpford Flower Festival

Plant stalls outside the church at Harpford Flower Festival - Credit: Contributed

Harpford Flower Festival

Harpford Flower Festival - Credit: Contributed

Harpford Flower Festival: Early years

Harpford Flower Festival: Early years - Credit: Contributed

Harpford Flower Festival: Jubilee

Harpford Flower Festival: Jubilee - Credit: Contributed

Harpford Flower Festival: Getting engaged

Harpford Flower Festival: Getting engaged - Credit: Contributed

Harpford Flower Festival

Harpford Flower Festival - Credit: Contributed

Harpford Flower Festival: Working life

Harpford Flower Festival: Working life - Credit: Contributed

Harpford Flower Festival: Birth and baptism

Harpford Flower Festival: Birth and baptism - Credit: Contributed


