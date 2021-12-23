A piece of art depicting Sidmouth seafront, as if seen through a window, is the latest exhibit on Sidmouth’s public art billboard at Port Royal.

The work by artist photographer Harriet Morris LRPS is inspired by stories visitors to Sidmouth have shared with her, and uses a sequence of black and white images to form a representation of the seafront.

It is called Daydreaming, and represents the idea that our sense of place is constructed from our experiences and memories of that location. Those memories become less clear as the years go by, especially if we have visited the place many times, and our sense of place becomes an amalgamation of those memories and experiences which combine to form the whole view.

Harriet Morris lives in Sidmouth, is an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society and chairs the Sidmouth Photographic Club.

This piece is part of a collaborative project with the club, focusing on people and place, and mentored by artist-photographer Robert Darch. It is a Sidmouth Coastal Community Hub collaboration with artist David Shrigley OBE.