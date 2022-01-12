News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Harry completes Book Track and embarks on new reading quest

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:44 PM January 12, 2022
Harry with his Book Track certificate at Ottery Library

Harry with his Book Track certificate at Ottery Library - Credit: Ottery Library

A keen seven-year-old reader has been congratulated by Ottery St Mary Library for completing the Book Track challenge. 

Harry reached the 100-book target and said it had been fun, not a chore: "I really enjoy reading books and I spend some of my day reading and playing as I really like stories." 

One of his favourites that he read during the challenge was Jungledrop by Abi Elphingstone, a story of magic and adventure. 

Book Track achiever Harry reading with other children at Ottery Library

Book Track achiever Harry reading with other children at Ottery Library - Credit: Ottery Library

Harry has now signed up to a new reading challenge being run by Devon’s libraries called The Secret Book Quest, for children aged five and over. 

It involves reading 50 books and collecting a sticker for each one. When they have all the stickers, they will be equipped to decipher a code to complete the challenge, and receive a certificate and a prize. 

The current Secret Book Quest runs until April 13 and the winners will be entered into a draw for a bigger prize. There will be further challenges and chances to win prizes later in the year. 

