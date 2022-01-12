Harry completes Book Track and embarks on new reading quest
- Credit: Ottery Library
A keen seven-year-old reader has been congratulated by Ottery St Mary Library for completing the Book Track challenge.
Harry reached the 100-book target and said it had been fun, not a chore: "I really enjoy reading books and I spend some of my day reading and playing as I really like stories."
One of his favourites that he read during the challenge was Jungledrop by Abi Elphingstone, a story of magic and adventure.
Harry has now signed up to a new reading challenge being run by Devon’s libraries called The Secret Book Quest, for children aged five and over.
It involves reading 50 books and collecting a sticker for each one. When they have all the stickers, they will be equipped to decipher a code to complete the challenge, and receive a certificate and a prize.
The current Secret Book Quest runs until April 13 and the winners will be entered into a draw for a bigger prize. There will be further challenges and chances to win prizes later in the year.
Most Read
- 1 New pizza restaurant opens on Sidmouth seafront
- 2 Devon Air Ambulance Helicopter in need of repair following an emergency mission to Dartmoor
- 3 Major road in Sidmouth to close for THREE months
- 4 Santa's sleigh 'delivers' £800 gift for Sidmouth Lifeboat
- 5 Have your say on the new general election boundary areas
- 6 'Thank you for the music' - surprise presentation to treasurer as organ club closes down
- 7 Players moving on presents an intriguing challenge for the Chiefs
- 8 Sidmouth start 2022 with a much-needed victory
- 9 Sidmouth Jazz Festival 2022: latest plans announced
- 10 Property of the Week: Back Lane, Newton Poppleford