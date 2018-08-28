Sidmouth Library issues call to witches and wizards for Harry Potter quiz

The library will be hosting a Harry Potter quiz as part of Harry Potter Book Night. Picture: Sidmouth Library Archant

Do you know the difference between a hippogriff and a basilisk? If so, it is time to prove it with a Harry Potter quiz.

Sidmouth Library will be taking a trip to Hogwarts on Thursday, February 7.

The quiz is part of Harry Potter Book Night and will be preceded by an afternoon of Hogwarts activities starting at 4pm.

Fans have been invited to make, draw and colour your way to becoming a wizard before proving your knowledge in the quiz at 4.30pm.

Wizarding robes are optional but the library will be awarding a prize for the best fancy dress.

The quiz is aimed at ages eight and over but if you have a Hogwarts expert under eight they are welcome to join in.

Teams are a maximum of five and no need to worry if you don’t have a team as the library can join you with other wizards and witches.

It is free to attend but places are limited so please sign up at the desk in the library. Call the library on 01395 512192 for more information.