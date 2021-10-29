Loaf of bread with harvest mouse decoration made by Vinnicombes for the harvest festival - Credit: John McGregor

A traditional harvest festival took place at Sidmouth Methodist Church on Sunday, October 24.

The church was decked out with displays of fruit, vegetables, flowers, and a loaf of bread decorated with two harvest mice.

Church organist John McGregor said: “This was the first time for weeks that singing had been allowed, and folk really enjoyed exercising their vocal cords.”

He said the mouse decorations on the harvest loaf also attracted some attention: “It took folk a while to spot them but as the singing of favourite harvest songs, like 'Come ye thankful people come' and 'We plough the fields and scatter’ progressed and readings were listened too, one or two sharp-eyed members of the congregation were heard to say ‘Look at those harvest mice!’

“The beautifully crafted bread was made by the baker at Vinnicombes of Sidmouth for this special occasion, so thank you to him; it was a much-appreciated addition to the displays and caused much amusement!”