Ghost stories: not just for Christmas (or Halloween)!

Many of our most loved Christmas traditions are Victorian inventions, from the tree and crackers to the oversized roast bird. They also adapted the traditional winter ghost tale to be specifically about the festive season. Charles Dickens' ghosts of Christmas past, present and future symbolised memory, generosity and fear of moral reckoning, themes well known to ancient storytellers.

Today with the domination of commercialised, plasticky Halloween celebrations it might be easy to think ghost stories are now just the preserve of 31st October.

As the nights draw in and the end of the year approaches here are some new suggestions to curl up with on winter nights and a few old favourites with Sidmouth readers.

Devon Ghost Tales – Janet Dowling

Local storyteller Janet is well known for talks and events in Sidmouth. In Devon Ghost Tales she vividly retells spooky local stories, many originating from the oral tradition. They range in locations from the wild shorelines to windswept moors and give an eerie background to local history. You will find stories of a voice beyond the grave, a ghost stuck between heaven and hell, and the spectres haunting moonlit rural roads.

Illustrated with original drawings by Vicky Jocher, these atmospheric short tales are perfect for reading aloud.

Spirits of the Season - Christmas Hauntings and Chill Tidings: Dark Tales of the Christmas Season

The British Library is well known to our customers for its superlative Crime Classics reprinting bestsellers of the early 20th century to a new audience. Its Tales of the Weird series collects horror stories from 1850 to 1960, subverting the traditional cosy Christmas anthology with narratives of restless ghosts and uninvited spirits disrupting the festivities. Well-known names such as Algernon Blackwood and Elizabeth Bowen fit next to rare pieces from periodicals and literary magazines of the British Library collection.

Haunting Season- Ghostly Tales for Long Winter Nights

My current bedside read is this new book of original stories by modern writers, including Bridget Collins (author of The Binding)and Natasha Pulley (author of the genre-bending time slip novel The Kingdoms). This creepy atmospheric anthology makes a great gift for lovers of the gothic.

The Haunting of Alma Fielding - Kate Summerscale

Summerscale is best known for the historical true crime book The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, detailing the country house murder that inspired a generation of writers such as Wilkie Collins and Arthur Conan Doyle and set the template for classic detective fiction.

In The Haunting of Alma Fielding, the award-winning pioneer of narrative non-fiction turns to 1938 for a true ghost story.

When a young woman experiences supernatural events in her suburban home, Nandor Fodor, a Jewish-Hungarian refugee and ghost hunter, begins to investigate. He discovers a different type of haunting; of trauma, alienation, loss and the foreshadowing of the nation's worst fears. As Fascism spreads across a Europe heading for war, and as Nandor’'s obsession with the case deepens, Alma becomes ever more disturbed.

Despite its prewar setting, this is a surprisingly modern haunting and a deeply human story from the archives.

Reality, and Other Stories - John Lanchester

Finally bang up to date, Lanchester’s first short story collection is a gathering of contemporary tales, from the author of one of my favourite recent novels, The Wall, a Booker Longlisted dystopia which could be described as a post Brexit/rising seas version of Orwell’s 1984, it's a great reading group choice too.

Reality and Other Stories takes inspiration from the horrors of modern technology. With cold calls from the dead rather than annoying call centres to waking up trapped in a house haunted by reality TV cameras and fake participants rather than ghosts.

Unsettling rather than outright horrific, these are black humoured fables for our times, cautionary tales for when your house is visited by those more interested in your Wifi password than a conversation!