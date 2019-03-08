Advanced search

Have a go at Morris dancing in Sidmouth and Feniton

PUBLISHED: 17:04 23 September 2019

You can have a go at Morris dancing in Sidmouth and Feniton. Picture: Alexa Baker

Sidmouth Steppers and Otter Morris are back in the practice room after an enjoyable Summer season dancing out and are inviting you to join them.

Sidmouth Steppers are a female North West Morris side with male and female musicians, meeting on Tuesdays at The Guide Hut, Lawn Vista, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. For the next two Tuesdays (October 1 and 8) the group is holding taster sessions for anyone (18+) to come along and have a go.

Otter Morris are a mixed border Morris side with male and female musicians, meeting on Mondays at Feniton Youth Center from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

The group is welcoming anyone interested in having a go at the stick wielding style of Morris dancing with an open invite on Monday, October 14. All attendees need are comfy clothes and trainers. Although based in Feniton, many of the dancers and musicians are from Sidmouth and Sidbury so lifts can be arranged.

