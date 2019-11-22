Couple reveal reason for putting Sidmouth butchers on the market

The couple behind a long-standing Sidmouth butchers are looking to retire as they put their century-old family business on the market.

Stewart and Shirley Hayman told the Herald they want to 'take it easy' after running the business for the last 25 years.

Mr Hayman is the fourth generation of his family to run the business and stressed it was not for financial reasons the shop was up for sale.

The business went on sale on Friday (November 22) for a leasehold of £59,500, including valuable inventory of all equipment/fittings.

The shop has been in Church Street since 1907 when it was opened by John James Hayman.

He bought it for a deposit of just £35 and would see it pass through the hands of three other generations including Mr Hayman's grandfather Stanley and father Clive.

Mr Hayman joined the business out of school and went into ownership with his dad and grandmother Lillian, taking the helm with his wife Shirley.

Following the announcement, the couple say they hope it stays a butcher's shop.

Mr Hayman, 68, said: "We are looking to retire. I cannot keep going on forever. You have to test the water to see what interest we get.

"I would like to think over the years we have offered a service to the community.

"We have been thinking about it and there comes a point you have to make a decision. We want to thank customers for their support, past and present employees.

"Both of us are Sidmouth born and bred. It's a family business; it's not a big company."

In recent years, the butcher has been vocal on the impact of business rates on high streets.

He said: "With business rates, its only part of an equation. When you talk about the demise of the high streets it's a combination of factors. It's the internet, out-of-town shopping, competition from supermarkets, business rates; you have five or six different things having a effect on the high street."

The shop has won numerous awards for its products and butchery skills and seen a number of top butchers visit from across the country.

The couple have two children and a grandson.

Mrs Hayman added: "It's only just gone on the market and it is not for financial matters.

"We get people in from all over the country. We should think most of Sidmouth has worked here."