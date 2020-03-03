Young adults' Headlight project restarts in Ottery

Support sessions help young adults with anxiety and depression. Picture: Getty Images This content is subject to copyright.

A mental health support service for 18 to 24 year olds is to restart in Ottery St Mary, after a gap in provision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Headlight project had to stop running its sessions for that age group after the funding ceased several months ago.

But now Action East Devon, which runs the scheme, has secured enough money from the Devon Communities Foundation to restart the regular peer support meetings at The Station - and offer additional outdoor activities for emotional wellbeing.

Headlight is working with the Primary Forest School & Sports Education to provide outdoor cooking, art and mindfulness activities at East Hill, during the May half term and summer holiday.

Youth worker Ben Feasey said: "Forest school activities would normally be for the primary/secondary age group, but there's no reason it won't work with older people.

"You get a sense of 'I can do' attitude, you're learning a skill and being out in nature.

"Going out in a group together, making a fire together, cooking together, making art together, that sort of expressive stuff, it just kind of works."