Headlight youth support programme continues in Axminster and Ottery during lockdown

Ben Feasey Picture: Philippa Davies Picture: Philippa Davies

Remote online meetings and YouTube videos have replaced face-to-face sessions for the Headlight youth mental well-being support group during the coronavirus lockdown.

Headlight, run by Action East Devon, has peer support groups in Axminster and Ottery St Mary, for 13 to 18 year olds, and 18 to 24 year olds who are registered with the service.

The group sessions are currently being carried out online, on alternate weeks for the two age groups.

The Ottery sessions take place on Monday evenings and those for Axminster are on Thursdays.

Young people being supported by Headlight are also being offered weekly check-ins, which can lead to a one-to-one meeting with a mental health support worker; this can be done via a phone call, video call or a text conversation for those who find it difficult to talk.

Manager Ben Feasey said: “Just a five-minute check-in can mean the world to some young people - it helps remind them that someone is thinking of them and is there to talk if they need to.”

Referrals for support can still be made in the usual way via an online form on the website www.actioneastdevon.org.uk

The Headlight team are putting out regular short videos for young people on their YouTube channel @Headlight Action East Devon, giving tips on mindfulness techniques and advice on mental wellbeing.