Headlight youth support programme continues in Axminster and Ottery during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 April 2020

Ben Feasey Picture: Philippa Davies

Ben Feasey Picture: Philippa Davies

Picture: Philippa Davies

Remote online meetings and YouTube videos have replaced face-to-face sessions for the Headlight youth mental well-being support group during the coronavirus lockdown.

Headlight, run by Action East Devon, has peer support groups in Axminster and Ottery St Mary, for 13 to 18 year olds, and 18 to 24 year olds who are registered with the service.

The group sessions are currently being carried out online, on alternate weeks for the two age groups.

The Ottery sessions take place on Monday evenings and those for Axminster are on Thursdays.

Young people being supported by Headlight are also being offered weekly check-ins, which can lead to a one-to-one meeting with a mental health support worker; this can be done via a phone call, video call or a text conversation for those who find it difficult to talk.

Manager Ben Feasey said: “Just a five-minute check-in can mean the world to some young people - it helps remind them that someone is thinking of them and is there to talk if they need to.”

Referrals for support can still be made in the usual way via an online form on the website www.actioneastdevon.org.uk

The Headlight team are putting out regular short videos for young people on their YouTube channel @Headlight Action East Devon, giving tips on mindfulness techniques and advice on mental wellbeing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

