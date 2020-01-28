Church donation to provide a ray of light for troubled young people in Sidmouth

L-R Brian Golding, church warden, Di Fuller, chair of Sid Valley HELP and Philip Hughes, treasurer. Picture; Sidmouth Parish Church Sidmouth Parish Church

Supporters of Sidmouth Parish Church's Christmas appeal have helped bring a much-needed young people's service to the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Headlight service, currently operating in Ottery St Mary and Axminster, will start up in Sidmouth on April 1 this year.

Headlight, run by Action East Devon, helps people aged 13 to 24 who are experiencing emotional or mental health problems.

It provides group sessions where they can get support in a friendly, non-clinical environment.

Last year, Sid Valley HELP's Well-being Health Action Team (WHAT) launched an appeal to raise the £10,000 needed to bring Headlight to Sidmouth.

Fay Wilson-Rudd from the Parochial Church Council had attended WHAT's inaugural meeting, and asked the Parochial Church Council to consider making the Headlight project one of the beneficiaries of the Advent/Christmas Appeal.

"Not only did the PCC agree, but expressed the wish for the project to be the sole beneficiary," she said.

"As a former lay chaplain with Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust I was thrilled.

"I am hoping the Headlight project will enable young people to receive appropriate support and avoid hospitalisation."

The church has now presented a cheque for £6,100 to the chair of Sid Valley HELP, Di Fuller.

Thanks to this and donations from other supporters, staff recruitment for Sidmouth's Headlight project will begin in February.