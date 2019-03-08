Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Roads are blocked due to flooding in Ottery St Mary.



Ottery St Mary Police have tweeted for motorists to avoid the town 'at the moment' due to the flash flooding.

Residents have warned about cars driving through flood water outside of the Old Factory and Victoria Terrace.

Others have raised concerns about routes from Patterson Cross to Butts Road beginning to flood.

Councillor Dean Stewart said flood gauge warnings are being triggered by the amount of rainfall and people are already reporting flooding by the old factory and other places.



He said: "Take care and do not take any risks. If there is any danger to life call 999 immediately."

Mill Street is blocked in both directions between Strawberry Lane and Millcroft due to flooding.

Please avoid Ottery at the moment sadly flash floods in a number of locations in Ottery please share #Trailer‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zx1d3W1wum — Ottery St Mary Police (@otterypolice) September 9, 2019

