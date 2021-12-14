The road outside Greendale Business Park's vaccination site is busy this lunchtime, as people queue for Covid booster jabs.

Devon Alert, run by Devon County Council on Twitter, reported at around 11am on Tuesday (December 14) that traffic was queuing on the A3052 near the centre.

Yesterday the centre had to close for walk-in appointments because of the high demand on the service, after the Prime Minister's announcement on Sunday, December 12 that all eligible adults over 18 in England would have the chance of a booster jab before the New Year.

Boris Johnson warned that 'there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming', and emphasised that a booster jab offers the best protection against the new variant of coronavirus.

Yesterday the NHS Covid booster booking website crashed, and long queues formed at vaccination centres.

Greendale Covid vaccination centre was closed yesterday only for walk-in appointments; normal service has resumed this morning (Tuesday, December 14).