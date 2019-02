Heavy traffic as lorry goes into ditch on Ottery road

Police slow sign Archant

Traffic is building around Ottery after a lorry became stuck in a ditch.

As you can see HGV stuck in a ditch Exeter Road Ottery St Mary just off Daisymount roundabout please approach with caution Many thanks Trailer pic.twitter.com/6rRXbUf9Ga — Ottery St Mary Police (@otterypolice) February 18, 2019

Police are currently on scene on Exeter Road, which is currently partially block due to the incident near Toadpit Lane.

A force spokesman said there are no injuries and the vehicle will be recovered in ‘due course’.

Heavy traffic is in the area.