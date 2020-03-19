Advanced search

Help for those who need it most in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:13 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 19 March 2020

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Archant

A directory of help schemes aimed at helping the town’s most vulnerable residents has been put together by Sidmouth Town Council amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

During this challenging time, the ‘health and wellbeing of the entire community and getting help to our more vulnerable residents are our priorities’, a council spokesman said.

Various local groups, businesses and individual volunteers are providing services for those who may not have family or friends to help them.

The authority’s aim is to connect those needing help with those providing it so assistance can get to where it is most needed.

A spokesman said: “At very short notice and with all parties working together at speed, a leaflet has been produced which will be distributed across the Sid Valley detailing a number of ways to find and request support or guidance for those most at risk.

“We are very aware that many of our most vulnerable residents do not have smart phones or access to the internet – and that methods of accessing help is harder to connect if they are not online.

“The aim of the leaflet is to provide this connection in one easy reference tool: giving reassurance and easy access to practical assistance to our most vulnerable residents.

“The leaflet also gives those that are able, multiple opportunities to volunteer their assistance within the community, whether that is delivering groceries, donating to the food bank or phone befriending for company and connection.

“We are aware the situation is constantly evolving and will be continually updating the website with all establishments offering home delivery and other services as we are advised of them. We ask all our residents to support their local retailers as much as possible at this time.”

Visit www.sidmouth.gov.uk for the latest up-to-date information. 

In other areas, Sidmouth Town Council has closed its offices and Sidmouth Information Centre to the public.

Our message remains of course to follow all government guidance on appropriate measures to protect your health and that of others.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Does Sidmouth have its own Banksy? Spot Sidmouth’s graffiti gulls

Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0454 Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Foodbank shuts down collection service in Sid Valley amid coronavirus outbreak

Andie Milne, coordinator of the Sid Valley Foodbank. Picture: Philippa Davies

Flytippers dump bed and sofa outside Harcombe resident’s home

The flytipped waste dumped outside James Wollacott's home in Harcombe, Sidmouth. Picture: James Woollacott

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Does Sidmouth have its own Banksy? Spot Sidmouth’s graffiti gulls

Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0454 Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Foodbank shuts down collection service in Sid Valley amid coronavirus outbreak

Andie Milne, coordinator of the Sid Valley Foodbank. Picture: Philippa Davies

Flytippers dump bed and sofa outside Harcombe resident’s home

The flytipped waste dumped outside James Wollacott's home in Harcombe, Sidmouth. Picture: James Woollacott

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Indoor bowls season halted by coronavirus

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Help for those who need it most in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Service to celebrate Graham Hembury’s life postponed

Graham Hembury pictured at the Cadhay May Fair. in 2010. Picture by Terry Ife Ref sho 6221-22-10TI

Cricket suffers Covid-19 knock-out - Devon League may not happen in 2020

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24