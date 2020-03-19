Help for those who need it most in Sidmouth

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW Archant

A directory of help schemes aimed at helping the town’s most vulnerable residents has been put together by Sidmouth Town Council amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

During this challenging time, the ‘health and wellbeing of the entire community and getting help to our more vulnerable residents are our priorities’, a council spokesman said.

Various local groups, businesses and individual volunteers are providing services for those who may not have family or friends to help them.

The authority’s aim is to connect those needing help with those providing it so assistance can get to where it is most needed.

A spokesman said: “At very short notice and with all parties working together at speed, a leaflet has been produced which will be distributed across the Sid Valley detailing a number of ways to find and request support or guidance for those most at risk.

“We are very aware that many of our most vulnerable residents do not have smart phones or access to the internet – and that methods of accessing help is harder to connect if they are not online.

“The aim of the leaflet is to provide this connection in one easy reference tool: giving reassurance and easy access to practical assistance to our most vulnerable residents.

“The leaflet also gives those that are able, multiple opportunities to volunteer their assistance within the community, whether that is delivering groceries, donating to the food bank or phone befriending for company and connection.

“We are aware the situation is constantly evolving and will be continually updating the website with all establishments offering home delivery and other services as we are advised of them. We ask all our residents to support their local retailers as much as possible at this time.”

Visit www.sidmouth.gov.uk for the latest up-to-date information.

In other areas, Sidmouth Town Council has closed its offices and Sidmouth Information Centre to the public.

Our message remains of course to follow all government guidance on appropriate measures to protect your health and that of others.