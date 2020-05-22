Help given to Sidmouth Living with Cancer Group members by volunteers
PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 May 2020
Volunteers have been working with Waitrose to help vulnerable members of the Sidmouth Living with Cancer Group.
The charity set up a shopping line at the start of the pandemic so its members could ring with their shopping list to give to drivers Hazel and Chris who worked with Margaret Edwards-Hughes, from Waitrose, to get it done.
A group spokesman said: “We are very grateful to Waitrose in Sidmouth for allowing Margaret Edwards-Hughes the time and effort that has been about two hours going around the store and to Margaret herself who has been very helpful.”
The volunteers have then used the Sidmouth Living with Cancer Bus to make the deliveries.
