Man's appeal to find rucksack

PUBLISHED: 09:35 21 May 2019

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth. Ref shs 9244-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

The owner of a rucksack is appealing for help to find it.

Jake Williams lost the black Osprey day back pack after suffering a medical episode on Thursday, April 25, and says the bag is on sentimental value.

He believes he lost the bag around the town centre or seafront between 9.30am and 12pm and said it could have been lost around Fields and Hayman's Butchers.

The bag contained a wallet with identification in. as well as black O'Neil coat, books, CDs, and important information.

He told the Herald: "The bag means a lot to me so I hope I can recover it."

