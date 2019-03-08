Advanced search

Meet the Author: Henry Hemming at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 September 2019

Meet the Author at Kennaway House. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

The bestselling writer Henry Hemming will be at Kennaway House for the 'Meet the Author' event on Thursday, September 26.

He will be discussing his latest book Our Man in New York.

It focuses on the British campaign to bring the USA into World War Two, and the man at the heart of the operation, Bill Stephenson.

Hemming gained access to previously classified documents, including the diaries of his own grandparents, to uncover some thrilling facts about MI6's plans to secure US co-operation and 'organise' American public opinion.

At the time, surveys showed that only 14 per cent of the US population wanted to go to war against Nazi Germany.

Using storytelling, props and an audience game, Hemming will bring to life a particular episode from the novel during his presentation.

Mr Hemming is the author of six books, including The Ingenious Mr Pyke, which was a New York Times bestseller, and is an experienced public speaker.

Doors open at 2.30pm for a 3pm start.

Tickets are £10, to include tea and cake.

