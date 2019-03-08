Advanced search

Investigations into serious sexual assault in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:01 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 02 July 2019

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Sidmouth.



Archant

A woman was the victim of a serious sexual assault in Sidmouth, according to reports received by the police.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said a woman in her late teens told police she was assaulted and subjected to a serious sexual assault by an unknown male in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 30).

The incident was reported to have happened between midnight and 12.45am on a footpath running from Heydons Lane to May Terrace.

The area was cordoned-off until Sunday afternoon as police enquiries took place.

Detective Inspector Dawn Perriam said: "This is an isolated and extremely rare incident and a thorough police investigation is under way."

Police investigations are continuing.

Witnesses, or anyone with information on the incident, are asked to contact police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference number CR/057720/19.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

