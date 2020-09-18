Valuable jewellery stolen in Sidmouth

Archant

Police say the theft is thought to have taken place on Tuesday, September 8.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The items taken include a gold engagement ring with eight diamonds in a circular setting, and one larger diamond in the middle.

Another is a gold band ring set with three diamonds.

A sapphire necklace with matching earrings was among the haul, along with a ruby necklace, also with matching earrings.

A ladies’ gold Rotary watch and a mens’ gold Rotary watch were also stolen.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the stolen jewellery to contact them.

They would also like to hear from anyone who is offered any of the items for sale.

If you can help the investigation, phone police on the 101 number or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime CR/075358/20.