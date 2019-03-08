Highlights of Sidmouth Folk Festival 2019

Richard Thompson. Picture: Tom Bejgrowicz

The Sidmouth Folk Festival returns for the week from Friday, August 2 to Friday 9 with a stellar line-up.

Blackbeard's Tea Party. Picture: Elly Lucas

This year's big names include guitarist and singer-songwriter Richard Thompson, Gaelic singer and BBC TV presenter Julie Fowlis, Scotland's all-woman supergroup The Shee and the hugely-entertaining Australian male voice phenomenon The Spooky Men's Chorale.

Appearances by local heroes Steve Knightley and Seth Lakeman are also highly-anticipated. The former is celebrating his Sidmouth half-century with a special show at The Ham called 50 Shades Of Sidmouth, while the latter, fresh from touring the world with Led Zeppelin superstar Robert Plant, is expected to deliver a roof-raising performance at The Bulverton.

Established festival favourites like Quebecois trailblazers Le Vent Du Nord, award-winning duo Nancy Kerr & James Fagan and master songsmith and guitarist Martin Simpson make welcome returns, alongside a host of exciting first-time at Sidmouth acts. These include glorious Kurdish singer Çiğdem Aslan, Irish sensation Lisa O'Neill, and exceptional instrumentalist Gwenifer Raymond.

Sidmouth Ceilidhs are renowned for fun, energy and great danceable bands. Look forward to a line-up of leading ceilidh bands and callers from around the country including Whapweasel, Token Women, Threepenny Bit and Blackbeard's Tea Party.

The Shee.Picture: Sean Purser

The 200+ Workshop Events programme at Sidmouth Folk Festival is a chance to learn and improve a huge variety of music, dance and song styles, in a safe and welcoming community of teachers and learners.

There are some new ideas as well as many tried and tested favourites at this year's Children's Festival. Younger visitors will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy music, dance and song, to make things, see fantastic shows and enjoy the great atmosphere in Blackmore Gardens.

There's another anniversary to celebrate at the 2019 Youth Festival, as Shooting Roots turns 25. Expect shimmering silver shenanigans as well as the usual great assortment of craft, dance, theatre and band workshops for 12-17 year olds, and some special performance opportunities. Look out for a special collaboration with the superb Stream Of Sound choir (turning 21 themselves) and appearances from the National Youth Folk Ensemble.

To find out more visit the website or call the Box Office on 01395 577952.