Sidmouth's Grade II listed council home: the history of the Old Toll House

Not many council tenants live in historic Grade II listed buildings, but that is the case where Sidmouth’s Old Toll House is concerned.

The landmark building at the start of the Byes riverside walk belongs to East Devon District Council, and has been used for social housing since the end of WW2.

However, it lay empty for a few years after a severe flood in July 1968, when the house became unfit for human habitation. It was refurbished by the council in 1974 and re-let to a council tenant, and has undergone various other restoration works over the years.

The latest renovation project of the Old Toll House involved repairs, redecoration and installing a new kitchen, while the property was temporarily unoccupied.

The newly-renovated Old Toll House, Sidmouth - Credit: EDDC

The work has been welcomed by the Sid Vale Association, who had been anxious about the building’s poor state of repair for some time.

SVA trustee and local historian Nigel Hyman said: “We had been pressing East Devon District Council for over a year to restore it. I’m pleased to report that an excellent job has now been done.”

Nigel has been leading ‘history walks’ around Sidmouth, giving talks and writing articles about the town, since 2010. Here is an article he wrote about the Old Toll House shortly before the renovation work began.

The ‘house’ itself is very plain with casement windows but the front is transformed by the porch or, more correctly, the portico. Its roof is supported by four Doric columns and the front ‘gable’ is triangular- the pediment. This design was widely used in ancient Greece and accordingly this particular Regency style is termed Greek Revival. Whilst such an impressive entrance is not uncommon in Regency buildings, I think it is most unusual for a toll house. In a search of Devon toll houses I cannot find one with a similar design but if any reader knows of one, perhaps you could make contact. A toll house on a bridge in Plymouth, demolished in 1924, had Greek Revival features but was not as elegant as our own.

Old Toll House, Sidmouth, 1870s or 1880s - Credit: Sidmouth Museum Archives

Early photographs of the Toll House show a single tall chimney. An extension to the back of the building, about the turn of the 20th century, coincided with the replacement of the chimney by the present two chimneys we have now. Their height has been explained as a requirement because of the height of nearby trees whereas it is simply a reflection of the original Regency fashion.

The Old Toll House in the 1870s or 1880s - Credit: Sidmouth Museum Archives

In the early 19th century there was an increasing need for a bridge close to town to allow access to both Salcombe Regis and properties on the eastern bank of the Sid and the lower part of Salcombe Hill. The first Alma Bridge was not built until 1855 and the bridge at the Mill Ford was suitable only for walkers. Carriages could cross the Ford but not do so safely after heavy rain. A new road was built, Salcombe Road, starting at the Radway and crossing the Sid. The initial capital was raised by subscription but the ongoing maintenance of the new route was by a so-called turnpike. An appropriate building with toll-gate collected strictly defined tolls on passing traffic.

The Old Toll House in the 1870s or 1880s - Credit: Sidmouth Museum Archives

The new bridge, named Waterloo, was built in 1820, five years after the famous victory. Presumably the Toll House dates from that time. The toll gate is almost identical to the one at the Copper Castle Toll House in Axminster Road, Honiton, and, we think, made by the same ironmaster.

The turnpike system reached its zenith by the 1840s with over 20,000 miles of road controlled by over a thousand trusts. However, the growth of railways meant that passengers and freight were increasingly transported by rail not road. Turnpikes were gradually discontinued and the toll-houses and gates sold off by the 1870s, including this one.

The building was leased and the fine gate was eventually re-hung at the entrance to the Byes. It fortunately escaped recycling in WW2 and post war, the building became social housing.