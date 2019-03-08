History talks at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

A series of four afternoon talks on interesting historical subjects at Kennaway House, starting with Wining and Dining in Antiquity

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A series of talks entitled ‘Travelling into History’, with archaeologist Ffiona Eaves and University of St Andrew’s art history graduate Jess Morgan, is to take place at Kennaway House.

With subjects ranging from the mosaics of ancient Greece to experiments in early photography, this series looks to be as fascinating and entertaining as the last, if not more so.

It begins on Tuesday, March 26, at 2pm, with Ffiona’s presentation on Wining and Dining in Antiquity.

She will take a look at how customs in eating and drinking changed over the centuries, exploring the entertaining and dining cultures of Rome and ancient Greece.

She will compare and contrast a Roman dinner with a Greek symposium – an event held in a private home where gathered to at and drink. They would also discuss philosophy, politics, poetry, and sing together.

Further talks take place on Tuesdays April 2 and 9, and Monday 15.

Tickets are available in advance from Kennaway House, 01395 515 551, or on the door. Proceeds go to Kennaway House.