Holidaymakers and second homeowners told to stay away from Devon

PUBLISHED: 08:51 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 14 May 2020

East Devon MP Simon Jupp Picture: London Portrait Photographer DAV

Holidaymakers and second homeowners have been told to stay away from Devon, despite the easing of lockdown restrictions.

From Wednesday, coronavirus lockdown rules have been adjusted so people are able to travel for exercise and that those who cannot work from home in an industry that is still open should return to work.

While the latest coronavirus guidance from the Government says day trips to outdoor open space, in a private vehicle, are permitted, and people can travel as far as they wish, leaving your home – the place you live – to stay at another home for a holiday or other purpose is not allowed, and this includes visiting second homes.

East Devon MP Simon Jupp said: “I’ve received many emails with questions about lockdown changes. I want to be exceptionally clear, second homeowners are still not allowed to come to

East Devon.”

Councillor John Hart, leader of the Devon County Council, said that while the region would be delighted to see visitors when it is safe for them to arrive, it is vital that any restarting of the economy avoids a second spike and that danger has led him to renew the appeal for visitors to stay away and come back later.

The South West has been the region least hit by COVID-19 and yesterday saw just two new positive cases recorded in Devon.

Cllr Hart added: “We will have to be particularly careful in the South West that we don’t see a spike in infections.

“Thanks to the common sense and cooperation of the vast majority of our citizens, we have remained the lowest region in the country for infections throughout this pandemic.

“That must continue as we begin to see the economy start to rev up again – safely – whilst our residents can have some idea of how we can begin to move slowly out of lockdown.

“It is vital to get our economy going again but we must do this slowly and surely to avoid any second or subsequent spikes which would see us plunged back into an even more severe lockdown.

“Because of that danger, I would renew my appeal to holidaymakers and second homeowners to stay away from Devon especially as they are still forbidden from staying overnight. But we will be delighted to see you as soon as it is safe for you to visit.”

