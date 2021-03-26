News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Two arrested over care home Covid outbreak

Tim Dixon

Published: 9:00 AM March 26, 2021   
Two people have been arrested in connection with an outbreak of Covid-19 at a Sidmouth care home.

A 57-year-old woman, from Sidmouth, and a 30-year-old man from Exeter have been arrested on suspicion of wilful neglect under the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015.

No other arrests are currently planned by police in relation to the ongoing enquiry.

Nine deaths have been reported at the Holmesley Care Home, in Sidford, since February 25, which are all believed to be related to the outbreak.

The investigation is currently being led by Devon & Cornwall Police in partnership with a multi-agency safeguarding response in order to maintain safeguarding of those residents in the home.

