Self-isolating? These businesses will deliver to your doorstep in Sidmouth and Ottery

Carl East of Winstone's book shop, now offering delivery

People having to self-isolate in the Sid Vale, because of the coronavirus, are being offered home deliveries by many local shops and businesses.

Helen Douglas of SidSoft is now offering delivery

Food and drink, takeaway meals, household essentials, books, computer supplies and other goods are all available to order.

Some suppliers are providing the delivery service for nothing, others are charging a small fee or specifying a minimum pre-paid order.

In keeping with the guidelines on avoiding social contact, the delivery drivers will leave items in porches or on the doorstep.

Sidmouth Town Council will be distributing leaflets on the local businesses offering home deliveries, and is also keeping a regularly updated list on its website

Among those on board in Sidmouth are Woolbrook News, the Spar supermarket, Drews, The Dairy Shop, Ganesha Wholefoods, Gliddons, Crane and Kind, Sidsoft, the Balfour Arms, The Courtyard and Winstone’s bookshop.

Winstone’s is also offering postal deliveries for customers further afield.

Manager Carl East said he would do his best to keep the shop open, but recognises that many people are no longer able to visit in person.

He said: “If you are in self-isolation you are very welcome to give us a call. We will happily give you recommendations over the phone and place orders. Payments can be made securely by phone, and a member of the team will be out making local deliveries in in the afternoons.”

Fields department store already offered home and mail order deliveries, and has just introduced a new takeaway menu from its coffee shop.

The homewares and DIY store Abbotts, which has branches in Ottery St Mary and Seaton, is offering free deliveries in both towns.

Deliveries will be made for a minimum spend in the wider area.

Manager Chris Abbott said: “A lot of people in self-isolation are worried and scared, and rightly so. You really get a feel for people in that scenario.

“We will provide a ‘yodel’ style delivery, so no handshakes, hugs, or high fives.

“We will pop your delivery on the doorstep, and ring the doorbell, and retreat to a 2m distance.”

The Lamb and Flag pub in Ottery is offering takeaway meals, and the Coldharbour Farm Shop in East Hill is providing home deliveries.