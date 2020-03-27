Stay at Home resources from the Jurassic Coast Trust

Sandstone stacks at Ladram Bay, Devon, UK Picture: Steve Belasco/jurassicphotographic.com Steve Belasco

Abiding by the latest government guidelines about staying at home, the Jurassic Coast Trust is urging people to avoid busy coastal sites at the moment. Understanding the importance of spending time in nature, it should not be at the expense of putting one’s own health or others at risk of infection.

Sam Scriven, Head of Heritage and Conservation at the Jurassic Coast Trust said: “The thought of not being able to fully enjoy the Jurassic Coast is a painful one, especially if you live near it. Yet, it is the situation we find ourselves in.

He added: “But the beauty of our World Heritage Site will wait for us, the stories locked within its geology can still be explored through the mind’s eye and our love for this special place can continue to grow. We’ll be working hard to help that happen.”

The Jurassic Coast Trust enables the protection and conservation of the 95-mile stretch of coastline, starting from Orcombe Point in Exmouth right through to Old Harry Rocks near Swanage in Dorset. This hugely diverse and undulating landscape is underpinned by dynamic geology of global importance. It was designated a World Heritage Site in 2001 for its Outstanding Universal Value, as demonstrated by its rocks, fossils and landforms.

The history of the 95-mile length of the Jurassic Coast is substantial. Taking in 185 million years of the Earth’s history, it offers residents of East Devon and visitors a unique “Walk Through Time”.

To compensate for the lack of promotion of encouraging people to visit the Site, the Jurassic Coast Trust will be producing free, educational online content to help parents who are home-schooling their children instead.

New content will include fun and educational webpages displaying interactive features for children aged six to 11 years. And a regular newsletter will be electronically delivered, keeping young history hunters informed with interesting news about the coast, its fossils, dinosaurs, geology and historical figures such as palaeontologist and fossil collector Mary Anning. To access this free content email info@jurassiccoast.org.

For the latest information and updates visit www.jurassiccoast.org