Water main burst in Newton Poppleford

Venn Ottery Road in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Google Street Maps Archant

A burst water main left properties in Newton Poppleford without water for six hours.

South West Water received calls that a water main had burst in Venn Ottery Road, in Newton Poppleford, around 9am on Wednesday (November 20).

Work was carried out to restore water to eight properties by repairing the water main.

A South West Water spokesman said supplies were restored by 3am on Thursday (November 21).

The spokesman added: "We'd like to apologise to those customers affected."

Following the repair, South West Water reported if water was discoloured for residents to run the cold kitchen tap until clear.

This could take up to two hours.