Advanced search

Water main burst in Newton Poppleford

PUBLISHED: 10:30 21 November 2019

Venn Ottery Road in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Google Street Maps

Venn Ottery Road in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Google Street Maps

Archant

A burst water main left properties in Newton Poppleford without water for six hours.

South West Water received calls that a water main had burst in Venn Ottery Road, in Newton Poppleford, around 9am on Wednesday (November 20).

Work was carried out to restore water to eight properties by repairing the water main.

A South West Water spokesman said supplies were restored by 3am on Thursday (November 21).

The spokesman added: "We'd like to apologise to those customers affected."

Following the repair, South West Water reported if water was discoloured for residents to run the cold kitchen tap until clear.

This could take up to two hours.

Most Read

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Angela’s aim to end period poverty through collection boxes

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Biggest’ Sidmouth Christmas light switch in photos

Sidmouth's Christmas lights switch on. Ref shs 47 19TI 4727. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867

Man arrested after car crashes into Ottery church

The damaged Church of St Anthony in ottery. Ref sho 47 19TI 4734. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth woman fined after kicking female police officer

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Angela’s aim to end period poverty through collection boxes

Angela Phillips is launching an End Period Poverty campaign. Ref sho 46 19TI 4188. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Race ace Harry Tinknell all set for Asian Le Mans series

Photo: Drew Gibson.

Water main burst in Newton Poppleford

Venn Ottery Road in Newton Poppleford. Picture: Google Street Maps

Tipton resident shared war time memories, marking remembrance day

Sonia Benton. Picture: Sundial Care Home

Sidmouth Under-18 girls march into next round of the Devon Cup

Sidmouth RFC Undedr-18 girls team. Picture SIDMOUTH RFC

Sidmouth pub rated one of the top dog-friendly public houses in the South West

The Swan Inn, Sidmouth. Ref shs 06-16AW 8867
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists