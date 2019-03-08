Plans to turn restaurant into homes submitted

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

A former Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford could be redeveloped into four homes.

Plans have been submitted for a change of use of La Rosetta, in High Street, and the current two flats above it, to convert them three terraced properties.

If approved, the three two-bed properties will be split across two floors inside the existing premises.

The applicant also seeks the partial demolition of the rear extension and car port to construct a separate single storey unit in its place.

The dwelling will be a single storey one bed-unit to ensure no overlooking of adjoining neighbours or impact nearby amenities.

The plans said: "The proposed alterations respect the street scene by providing a residential terraced street scene of the same scale, punctuated by new entrance doors and windows which will not deter from the overall architectural contribution the site makes to the character of the village."

The application said the development represents a 'positive solution' to the needs of the village in by creating new homes.

The High Street premises is a semi-detached building with two separate flats above it and a rear car park with delivery service access.

The applicant said the business had been on a downturn since August 2016 due to a combination of the restaurant's location within an 'isolated village' and competition in Sidmouth.

The plans also detailed the owner's attempt to maintain the business by reducing the rent on a regular basis over nine years and putting the property up for sale.

The applications said: "The company has taken steps to reduce overheads by reducing staff costs and revamping their menu and increasing their food prices. However the business has continued to see a downturn in turnover."

The application said that the current provision for parking would be 'insufficient' to accommodate a 75-seat restaurant, with only four parking spaces.

The adjacent Rickshaw Express fish and chip takeaway, which is owned by the applicant, will be retained as part of the application with a reduced rear kitchen preparation area.

The remaining rear courtyard will have five car parking spaces, plus a bin and bicycle storage unit for occupants.