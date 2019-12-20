Ottery mayor recognised for more than two decades as district councillor

Councillor Roger Giles and Geoff Pratt are the new Ottery Town Council mayor and deputy mayor. Picture: Clarissa Place Archant

The mayor of Ottery has been recognised for the 24 years he served on the district council.

Roger Giles was named an honourary alderman by East Devon District Council at an extraordinary meeting of the council on Wednesday (December 19).

The title is given to people who have, in the opinion of the council, given good service to the authority as past members but are no longer elected representatives.

Mr Giles was one of 10 former district councillors to be named an alderman.

He announced his retirement as district councillor in May this year after more than two decades representing the Ottery area.

Speaking after the extraordinary meeting, Mr Giles said: "I have had the great privilege of representing Ottery on this council since 1995.

"Ottery is a wonderful community, and I shall be forever grateful for the support of its people.

"I am delighted to accept the honour on behalf of the people of Ottery."

Mr Giles was first elected as an independent district councillor, representing the Ottery St Mary Town ward, in 1995, securing 1,037 votes.

In that time he has twice served as chairman of the council's scrutiny committee and once as vice chairman.

He has also been a member of the following committees:

- Public health - 1995-1996 and 1998-2002

- Environment and planning - 1995-2002

- Coastal area planning - 1995-2003

- Tourism and transportation - 1995-1999

- Amenities - 1996-1997

- Economy and employment - 1997-1998

- Finance and personnel - 1999-2002

- Environment overview - 2002-2004

- Employment appeals - 2002-2003 and 2007-2008

- Audit and accounts - 2003-2007

- Strategic overview 2004-2005

- Overview/scrutiny co-ordinating committees 2009-2015

He also represented the district council on panels and forums including the sustainable development task and finish forum, the East Devon floods recovery group and the East and Mid Devon crime and disorder scrutiny panel.

In the 2019 elections, the Ottery Town ward was combined with Ottery Rural to become the new Ottery St Mary ward which is represented on the district council by Peter Faithfull, Vicky Johns and Geoff Pratt.