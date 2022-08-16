Garden and crafts show makes successful comeback

The Sid Valley Horticultural Society 92nd Gardening and Craft Show on Saturday, August 13 at Sidford Social Hall was declared a great success.

Sid Valley Horticultural Society show - chair Susan Hewitt is at the far right of the group - Credit: Maria McCarthy

Susan Hewitt, chair of the society, said: “This is the first show since 2019 and was planned as a smaller event, but we're delighted to have had over 400 entries, many of them from children and people who have never been involved before.”

The Sid Valley Horticultural Society show 2022 - Credit: Maria McCarthy

President Lady Cave who presented the awards added, “The show is a slimmed-down version but a fantastic event and I want to praise the efforts of the committee who have worked very hard in challenging times.”

Categories included fruit, vegetables, flowers, homecraft and handicraft and photography, with sections for children and young people. The show was well attended by an appreciative crowd and finished with a raffle and award presentation.

“We'll soon start planning for next year and are looking for new committee members,” said Suan Hewitt. Anyone interested can contact her on 01395 515736.