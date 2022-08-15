Hospice at Home moves into new premises

We’ve made it! Last week we moved our nursing and charity operations from our old home at Keel House in Sidmouth to our new HQ in Sidford. Our wonderful nurses are operating out of their new space, and we start to deliver day care for our patients later this month. We are absolutely delighted to be here and so very excited about the potential that the new building will bring to us in being able to offer a wide range of support to our patients, their carers and families, and the wider community.

So, who are we? And why are we so eager to shout about ourselves? Sidmouth Hospice at Home is the only local hospice charity for the community of the Sid Valley. We are an independent charity and have been serving our community for more than 35 years. Formally known as Sidmouth Hospiscare, we used to buy our services through Hospiscare. This was a one-way transaction; we received no financial support in return from Hospiscare. At the beginning of 2021, we moved away from this model and commissioned our incredible nursing team from the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. This allows us to provide an expanded and much enhanced service working with the Hospice at Home model. Again, we receive no financial support in return and are entirely self-funded to pay for these incredible services.

If you live in the Sid Valley (or live further afield but are registered with the Sid Valley Medical Practice) then we are your local hospice, and indeed the only hospice charity working to provide services to your community. We value your continued support of us very highly indeed.

As we settle and grow into our new home in Sidford, broadening our range of services and support, and working alongside other incredible local charities, and with other NHS services, to support each other and the community we serve, we look forward to sharing even more positive news and success with you all.

Our new address is Sidmouth Hospice at Home, Church Street, Sidford, EX10 9RL. We are in the building that was formerly the surgery in Sidford in the Church Street car park.