Your chance to climb the Himalayas with Hospiscare

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 May 2019

Hospiscare are organising a five day trek across parts of the Himalayas. Picture: Hospiscare

Keen trekkers who fancy challenging themselves in the name of charity can climb the Himalayas next year.

Hospiscare is encouraging sign-ups for its five-day trek across the Asian mountain range.

The highest point of the trek will be at Poon Hill, which is one of the most famous viewpoints in Nepal.

The trek is graded as 'challenging' due to its uphill stretches, stony trails and muddy forests.

With each day's trek lasting from five to eight hours, it is not for the unfit, and plenty of training will be required.

The trip begins with a four-night stay in Kathmandu. While there, trekkers will spend two days helping the hospice with a range of practical tasks before setting off on the scenic drive to the lakeside town of Pokhara and then onwards to the start of the trek at Nayapul.

If you have any questions about the trip, call Hospiscare on 01392 688020 or email fundraising@hospiscare.co.uk.

