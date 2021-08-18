Published: 6:15 AM August 18, 2021

A local charity is urging the community to put their best foot forward to support end-of-life care.



Marathon in a Month will take place throughout October and participants are invited to walk, jog, or run to complete 26.2 miles and raise funds for local charity, Hospiscare.



This step-tacular challenge from Hospiscare is open to people of all ages and abilities, from those on their couch to 5k journey to seasoned marathon runners. The open nature of the challenge means that participants can choose to complete a few miles a day or go for broke and complete their marathon all in one go. There are no limits – participants can even do a marathon a week!



The local charity relies upon the generosity of its supporters to fund 82% of its service, meaning that the hospice’s specialist end-of-life care is provided at no cost to its patients and their families. After enduring a difficult eighteen months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hospiscare is facing a fundraising deficit of £1.5 million, making events like Marathon in a Month vital for the future of the charity.



Taking on Marathon in a Month could be a chance to improve a personal best or spark some competition between work colleagues. Participants can take on the challenge solo or team up with family members or friends – even canine participation is welcome!



Participants are challenged to raise £60 in sponsorship to support end-of-life care in the community and everyone who completes their mileage will receive a zero-waste Hospiscare medal as a thank you for their effort.



Kitsons are sponsoring Marathon in a Month for its second year and Rhodri Davey, Managing Partner, says “We are proud to sponsor Marathon in a Month from Hospiscare, a local charity that does such vital work in the community. We hope you’ll don your trainers and hit the road to complete the 26.2 mile challenge and raise funds for this incredible local charity.”



To sign up or to find out more, visit www.hospiscare.co.uk/marathon.



Hospiscare is a local charity that provides specialist care for terminally ill adults and their families in Exeter, Mid and East Devon. With just 18% of the charity’s funding coming from the NHS, Hospiscare relies upon donations from the public to provide end-of-life care to the local community.

Hospiscare has three sites in Devon; Searle House in Exeter which has a twelve-bed ward and Kings House in Honiton and Pine Lodge in Tiverton which both provide outpatient services. The High View centre in Exmouth also provides a nursing and fundraising hub for the East Devon coastal area.

Hospiscare also provides care in the community with Hospiscare@Home in Exmouth and Budleigh and Seaton and Axminster.

The care that Hospiscare provides is funded by donations and therefore incurs no cost for the patient. Hospiscare is also dedicated to providing supportive care for the friends and family of the patients, both in the lead up to their loved one’s death and after their death through the charity’s supportive bereavement services.

