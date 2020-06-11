Advanced search

Hospiscare’s open gardens event returns for its 16th year

PUBLISHED: 11:30 13 June 2020

A local charity’s much-loved open gardens event is back for its sixth year with a slight difference.

This year will once again see Hospiscare, the adult hospice charity for Exeter, Mid and East Devon, teaming up with residents to share their gardens in exchange for a donation to the charity.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this summer’s Open Gardens event will take place online with the general public invited to take virtual tours of beautiful Devonshire gardens and donate via JustGiving.

Hospiscare’s Open Gardeners have had to work doubly hard this year; not only have they been working tirelessly in caring for their outdoor spaces, they have also taken on the challenge of creating videos and photos of their gardens for everyone to enjoy.

Hospiscare also announced that the Devon Sculpture Park and Powderham Castle will be supporting the event by providing virtual tours of their stunning grounds to share during the virtual gardens season.

Last year, 2019, was a record-breaking year for the open gardens campaign, raising more than £30,000 for the first time.

The success of the event lies in the variety that can be found from one garden to the next, allowing visitors with varying tastes to find something they love and can aspire to create in their own gardens.

From the grandeur of Holcombe Court to the smaller, but equally well cared for, urban gardens on display, Hospiscare Open Gardens lets keen gardeners show off their achievements.

Hospiscare relies upon the generosity of the local community to provide its services. With its charity shops closed and its fundraising events cancelled, its finances are drastically impacted.

Financial support from the Government will help support Hospiscare’s funding until June, but not in full.

A spokesman said: “Community events such as this are needed now more than ever to help the charity continue to provide its essential care for people living with a terminal illness in the heart of Devon.”

Hospiscare’s Virtual Open Gardens will run for two weeks on Facebook from Friday, June 19 to Friday, July 3.

Visit www.hospiscare.co.uk/events/open-gardens-2020

