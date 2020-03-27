Ten years ago: Raincoats on for hot cross bun giveaway

P2688-13-10TI Sidmouth great Bun giveaway was held in the St John's hall due to the weather. photo Terry Ife Archant

With the announcement that Sidmouth’s popular hot cross bun giveaway will not be held for the first time in its 122-year history, we have dug into our archives to find photos from the same event held 10 years ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

P2686-13-10TI Sidmouth great Bun giveaway was held in the St John's hall due to the weather. photo Terry Ife P2686-13-10TI Sidmouth great Bun giveaway was held in the St John's hall due to the weather. photo Terry Ife

Despite a particularly rainy day, the community still turned out in its numbers to enjoy the event.

The tradition dates back to 1898, when bakers announced they would not be baking hot cross buns on Good Friday.

The fun event has continued to this very day, and some youngsters have been known to have queued up from the early hours of the morning to ensure they are first in line when the festivities start.

This year’s hot cross bun event, due to be held on Good Friday, has been cancelled due to growing fears about the threat of Covid-19.

P2684-13-10TI Sidmouth great Bun giveaway was held in the St John's hall due to the weather. photo Terry Ife P2684-13-10TI Sidmouth great Bun giveaway was held in the St John's hall due to the weather. photo Terry Ife

A spokesman for the event said: “Such an event poses a high risk to families in the whole of the Sid Valley, and in its very nature would be impossible to prevent close human contact.”