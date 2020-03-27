Advanced search

Ten years ago: Raincoats on for hot cross bun giveaway

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 March 2020

P2688-13-10TI Sidmouth great Bun giveaway was held in the St John's hall due to the weather. photo Terry Ife

P2688-13-10TI Sidmouth great Bun giveaway was held in the St John's hall due to the weather. photo Terry Ife

With the announcement that Sidmouth’s popular hot cross bun giveaway will not be held for the first time in its 122-year history, we have dug into our archives to find photos from the same event held 10 years ago.

P2686-13-10TI Sidmouth great Bun giveaway was held in the St John's hall due to the weather. photo Terry IfeP2686-13-10TI Sidmouth great Bun giveaway was held in the St John's hall due to the weather. photo Terry Ife

Despite a particularly rainy day, the community still turned out in its numbers to enjoy the event.

The tradition dates back to 1898, when bakers announced they would not be baking hot cross buns on Good Friday.

The fun event has continued to this very day, and some youngsters have been known to have queued up from the early hours of the morning to ensure they are first in line when the festivities start.

This year’s hot cross bun event, due to be held on Good Friday, has been cancelled due to growing fears about the threat of Covid-19.

P2684-13-10TI Sidmouth great Bun giveaway was held in the St John's hall due to the weather. photo Terry IfeP2684-13-10TI Sidmouth great Bun giveaway was held in the St John's hall due to the weather. photo Terry Ife

A spokesman for the event said: “Such an event poses a high risk to families in the whole of the Sid Valley, and in its very nature would be impossible to prevent close human contact.”

Donkeys have a spring in their step after end of restrictions

Dponkeys enjoy the first spring grazing of the year Picture: Simon Horn

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth Waitrose offers community help during coronavirus crisis

Waitrose, Sidmouth Picture: Google Maps

Sidmouth Clock Tower Cafe launches meals on wheels service to stay afloat during Covid-19 pandemic

Clock Tower Café owner Justine Fraser.

There with you: A list if community lifelines in Sidmouth

High Street

