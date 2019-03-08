Advanced search

Sidmouth rated as one of the most expensive holiday spots in UK

PUBLISHED: 11:43 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 22 July 2019

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Archant

Holiday makers have to fork out more to stay in Sidmouth than what they do at 30 other popular coastal destinations.

The town has been rated as the he most expensive seaside resort in the UK for a hotel room, according to a survey by Cheaprooms.co.uk, which compared prices from 30 seaside resorts.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive seaside resorts in the UK. The results were compiled based on the average price for the cheapest available double room in a hotel or guest house during August. Only properties located within walking distance of a beach and rated at least 3 stars were considered.

1. Sidmouth (Devon) £132

2. St. Ives (Cornwall) £118

3. Oban (Scotland) £107

4. Poole (Dorset) £104

5. Falmouth (Cornwall) £94

6. Portrush (N. Ireland) £84

7. Bude (Cornwall) £82

8. Newquay (Cornwall) £82

9. Tenby (Wales) £81

10. Brighton (East Sussex) £73

Overall, average hotel rates at UK seaside resorts have dropped by around 15 per cent, compared to three years ago when the same survey was conducted. But, in Sidmouth prices have risen by 18 per cent.

The seaside resorts that are significantly more affordable includes Scarborough where prices have fallen by 22 per cent, Brighton which has fallen by 14 per cent and Shanklin which has fallen by 25 per cent.

At the cheaper end of the scale, with an average rate of only £34 per night was the famous resort of Blackpool in Lancashire - this ranked as the most affordable UK destination.

Other inexpensive places to stay included the Welsh resort city of Swansea (£56) and Eastbourne (£54) on England's southeast coast.

Click here for the full results of the survey.

