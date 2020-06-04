Advanced search

New houses on Manstone Avenue given council support

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 June 2020

Manstone Avenue where the eight new proposed homes would be built. Picture: Google Maps

Manstone Avenue where the eight new proposed homes would be built. Picture: Google Maps

Plans to build houses on Manstone Avenue in Sidmouth have been given the town council planning committee’s support in principle.

The applicants want to build eight houses but the committee members maintain they believe that number to be excessive and would prefer four. The planning committee also suggested bungalows would be preferable to the proposed two storey dwellings in keeping with the area’s character.

The proposed site of the new homes is between the houses on Woolbrook Road to the south west and Manstone Avenue house on the north east. The existing site was a farm but has not held livestock since the 1970s and now has several dilapidated buildings.

All eight properties will have three bedrooms each and no development will be made on the west side so as to not impact on the listed cottages in Woolbrook Road. The final decision will be made by East Devon District Council.

