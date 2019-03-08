Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Housing minister urged to act on ‘shoddy’ house-builders in East Devon

PUBLISHED: 15:52 22 March 2019

Council calls for action on poor quality housebuilding. Picture: Getty Images

Council calls for action on poor quality housebuilding. Picture: Getty Images

Copyright: Francesco Scatena

East Devon District Council has written to the housing minister Kit Malthouse, calling on the Government to fulfil its pledge to streamline the complaints system

Concerns about poor standards of house-building by big developers in East Devon have been raised by councillors in a strongly-worded letter to the Government.

East Devon District Council has written asking housing minister Kit Malthouse to fulfil the Government’s pledge, announced in February 2018, to introduce a simpler system for making complaints against shoddy builders.

The proposal to write the letter was unanimously supported by councillors during a meeting on Wednesday, February 27, when the problems facing many East Devon residents were discussed.

In February 2018 the Government said it would introduce ‘as a priority’ a new property ombudsman to streamline complaints against shoddy builders.

But the Liberal Democrat councillor for Axminster Town, Douglas Hull, told the full council meeting the situation with new house-building in the district seemed to be getting worse, with many people buying new homes which turned out to be of a second-rate standard.

He proposed that ‘we call on the Government to fulfil its pledge to provide this much-needed remedy for homeowners, as a matter of the highest priority’.

The motion was seconded by fellow Liberal Democrat Eleanor Rylance, representing Broadclyst. She said tenants of new-build properties were suffering from sub-standard housing, and were worried about complaining to their landlords for fear of losing their tenancy. She added that, even when complaints were made, issues remained unresolved.

The letter to the housing minister, signed by the council’s chief executive Mark Williams, says: “I think there is now a general view that quality of construction come a very poor second to the pursuit of profit by volume housebuilders. We have know for some time about the failures, both locally and nationally, of the NHBC (National House Building Council) and the House Builders Federation to ensure that all new homes are consistently built to a standard that people buying them can have full confidence in.”

Mr Williams’s letter quotes the motion agreed by the council, and asks Mr Malthouse to ‘let me know what the Government’s intentions are in terms of introducing the promised ombudsman for hard-pressed new home owners’.

A spokesperson for East Devon District Council said there has not yet been a response to the letter.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shock closure of Sidmouth care home confirmed

Bindon Care, Winslade Road, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Sidmouth couple left £2,000 out of pocket after ‘mindless’ paint thinner attack on cars

The damage made to Danielle Downey's car. Picture: Danielle Downey

Plans submitted to convert pub’s car park into houses

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Adam takes over running of iconic Sidmouth deckchairs

Adam Davis has taken over running the deck chairs in Sidmouth.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shock closure of Sidmouth care home confirmed

Bindon Care, Winslade Road, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Father and son attackers behind bars for assault on teenager

Alan Charlton, 41, and Connor Charlton, 20, have been sentenced at Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Sidmouth couple left £2,000 out of pocket after ‘mindless’ paint thinner attack on cars

The damage made to Danielle Downey's car. Picture: Danielle Downey

Plans submitted to convert pub’s car park into houses

The Blue Ball, Sidford. Ref shs 43 17TI 2368. Picture: Terry Ife

Adam takes over running of iconic Sidmouth deckchairs

Adam Davis has taken over running the deck chairs in Sidmouth.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Goode nets as SOHC men’s 2nd XI are edged out by East Devon

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

The new Sidmouth captains drive into their year of office

The outgoing captain, Colin Macklin, helps new captain Neil Holland into his club blazer. Picture SGC

Jenkins nets successive hat-tricks as Sidmouth Town win away and make cup progress

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC men’s 4th XI edged out by Chard

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3172. Picture: Terry Ife

Gilronan fires Ottery into Morrison Bell Cup last eight

Ottery St Mary 1st away at Seaton 1st on Saturday, March 16. Picture: Sue McCabe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists