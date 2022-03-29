Council seeks sites for possible development

EDDC is keen to hear from anyone with land that could be developed - Credit: EDDC

Do you own land that could be used to build housing or developments?

East Devon District Council (EDDC) is keen to hear from anyone who does in order to begin developing its new local plan - which will help shape what and where developments will go for the next 15 years and more.

The authority is now looking to identify suitable building sites for new homes and other developments.

To assist with this, EDDC is inviting residents, businesses, land owners and other bodies, as part of a ‘call for sites’, to identify land areas they feel could be suitable for building on.

While EDDC is happy to receive all site submissions across East Devon, it is particularly keen to identify opportunities for:

Brownfield land development – which means using land that was previously used for building works and which may now be derelict or degraded

Development in built-up areas - perhaps for extra residential development above shops or on commercial areas

Smaller scale sites for between five to 20 new homes

Gypsy and traveller accommodation

Employment uses or other commercial uses

Councillor Dan Ledger, EDDC's portfolio holder for strategic planning, said: "This is great opportunity for local people and professional agencies and bodies to identify sites and land areas close to where the live and work that may have real benefit to accommodate new and improved development.

"New developments will help provide the homes that our communities need as well as places to work and shop and for education, recreation and relaxation purposes.

"We are therefore actively encouraging communities to look out for site development opportunities."

While anyone can make site submissions, it is a requirement that the owner of the land has agreed for it to be submitted and that they also agree to the proposed use that is being put forward.

People are being advised sites should not be resubmitted if they were sent to EDDC in the previous calls for sites in 2017 and 2021, as it will have already been recorded.

If you want to promote a site for development, visit the EDDC website at www.eastdevon.gov.uk/call-for-sites.