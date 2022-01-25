Property firm on lookout for development land in East Devon

Plans are being drawn up over development in the coming years - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East Devon landowners can find out more about putting their property forward for development consideration.

Planning and development firm Greenslade Taylor Hunt (GTH) says it is 'watching closely' as East Devon District Council (EDDC) looks to re-shape plans for housing in the area for the next two decades.

The council’s strategic planning committee held a virtual meeting in December to decide the way forward for the site selection process in the district, with the outcome of the meeting due to be discussed again this month.

In December, EDDC released an early draft of the plan, with a raft of sites earmarked for potential development.

The draft included proposals for a new town to be developed north of Exeter, around 335 homes in Axminster, 455 homes in Exmouth, 196 in Sidmouth and 228 homes in Honiton.

Now, the team from Greenslade Taylor Hunt says it is already working on behalf of a significant number of landowners and developers with sites in the district they are keen to bring forward for development, ranging from single plots to more substantial projects.

It is expected a draft proposal for the East Devon Local Plan 2020-2040 will go to planners in March 2022 with public consultation starting in early summer 2022.

"In order to meet minimum Government levels of housing delivery the council must allocate sufficient land to accommodate around 6,900 additional new homes in the plan period 2020-2040," said a GTH spokesperson.

"The council’s planners have identified a range of sites that they think could deliver an estimated 6,000 new homes, with suitable sites for another 900 homes yet to be found."

Anyone interested in finding out more about putting their land forward can contact GTH on 01823 334466, or email landplanning@gth.net.