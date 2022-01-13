Plan for homes in former Ottery barn buildings

The former barns which could be redeveloped at Four Elms Farm in Ottery - Credit: Google/ModArc

A group of former farm buildings in Ottery could be converted into five homes.

A planning application has been submitted for the redevelopment of a 'redundant Cob along with concrete lean-to and brick barns' at Four Elms Farm, in Alfington Road.

The scheme, submitted by planning agent ModArc Ltd, would convert the buildings into 'stunning homes', the application says, bringing the barns back into use.

It would feature two three-bedroom homes and three two-bed homes, the applications says, with parking for two vehicles at each and courtyard or larger gardens to the rear, and follows the farm owner's restoration of the current farmhouse.

"The proposed scheme will bring some characterful barns back into a new use as stunning homes within easy reach of nearby Ottery St Mary and Honiton," the application reads.

"Both of these towns are accessible using public transport at the front of the main farmhouse."

The application stresses the benefits of bringing redundant units back into use, rather than building new homes on greenfield sites.

How the new homes could look - Credit: ModArc/EDC

"The existing buildings will be converted and brought up to modern building regulation standards," it says.

"This will include a green heating system, with the use of air/ground source heat pumps for each unit.

"With the conversation of the existing building, this will bring currently redundant buildings back into use, rather than taking up new build land within the area.

"The stonework will be repointed along with the brickwork and the render will be renewed to give a cleaner finish to the buildings without losing the history and character," it adds.

It adds: "Structurally, the buildings are in sound condition, with the roof needing to be stripped and a membrane installed before tiles are reinstated.

"In summary, we believe the proposal respects the character of the area and the neighbouring properties, while providing additional dwellings within an existing structure in a popular residential area."

For more details on the application, and to submit any comments, log on to www.eastdevon.gov.uk/planning and search for application reference 22/0021/FUL.

The application will be considered by council planners in the coming months.