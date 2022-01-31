Updated plans for nine homes in village submitted

Plans for nine new homes in the centre of Newton Poppleford have moved a step forward after a planning application was submitted.

In October 2019, an outline application for the development, on a plot known as Waterleat or Waterleat House, was approved by East Devon Council planners.

Now, further plans detailing the design and layout of the scheme have been submitted by For-Ward Planning Consultancy Ltd on behalf of Mr S Tucker.

The initial application said the scheme would involved two, two-storey 'blocks' of home.

The first would include six three-bedroom houses, while a second would feature four two-bedroom terraced houses and two two-bed flats.

"The houses will each have private gardens and both the houses and flats will each have an allocated parking space.

"Visitor parking spaces will also be provided between the two blocks."

As part of the approved proposal, the existing shared access to the site would be 'retained and improved'.

"The access has been considered in detail," it said.

The plan also indicated the site could accommodate 12 properties.

However, the plans were met with some opposition, with six objections received.

One read: "The impact on the already busy road would be tremendous given the proposed development already in hand at King Alfred Way.

"I also feel that with so many properties already in the pipeline for Newton Poppleford this would be just too much.

"The impact on the school and the already struggling doctor's surgeries would be another nail in the coffin for Newton Poppleford."

Another said: "We are going to slowly loose our village appeal if more planning applications are granted."

Others focussed on issues such as an increase in traffic in the village.

But planners approved the scheme, and the latest plan updates the layout proposal.

For more details, and to have your say on the latest application, log on to www.eastdevon.gov.uk/planning and search for planning application reference 21/3308/RES.