Sidmouth’s ‘eyesore’ Alma Bridge structure will look very different when finished
PUBLISHED: 08:00 04 July 2020
Archant
The structures put in place for Sidmouth’s new Alma Bridge have been described as an ‘eyesore’ - but the bridge is not finished yet.
The metal frame and walkway of the bridge were put in place at the end of last month.
Several people have commented on Facebook, with reactions including ‘awful’, ‘horrible’, ‘functional but not pretty’ and ‘looks as if it belongs on a motorway’.
But Devon County Council said there is still a lot of work to do on the bridge, including the installation of handrails and lighting, as well as fencing, surfacing and path work.
There will be a new viewing area at the location where the original bridge stood for more than 100 years, with an information panel commemorating it.
An artist’s impression of the finished bridge shows how the walkways and railings will be a dark grey to blend in better with the surroundings.
Work is due to be completed later this summer.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.