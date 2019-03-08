Blind war veteran to march to Cenotaph

John Evans from Talaton will be marching with other blind veterans on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Blind Veterans UK Archant

A blind war veteran will be among those marching to the Cenotaph this Sunday as the nation pays its respects to fallen service personnel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Evans, 65, from Talaton, will attend Remembrance Sunday in the capital on November 10 alongside his guide dog Johnny and more than 100 other blind veterans.

Mr Evans, has been supported by Blind Veterans UK, and says he will be thinking of his three uncles who also served in the RAF.

He joined the air force in 1972, training at RAF Swinderby and later stationed at RAF Bicester and RAF Abingdon as an engineer. He was discharged as a Junior Technician in 1978.

He began losing his sight in 1999 and found out about the charity in 2012.

Mr Evans said: "Since joining, I have done lots of different activities with the charity including walking weeks which are a great form of exercise.

"It was actually through Blind Veterans UK that I got my guide dog, Johnny.

"The charity has given me a great sense of companionship. When you lose your sight you tend to shut yourself away but meeting other members like you makes you realise that you're not on your own."

Blind Veterans UK was founded more than 100 years ago to support those blinded in the First World War but supports veterans regardless of when they served or how they lost their sight.

Chief Executive of Blind Veterans UK, Major General (Rtd) Nick Caplin CB said: "John will rightly be proud to march with our blind veterans this Remembrance Sunday.

"This is the time of year when we reflect on the sacrifice and service of all our members of the Armed Forces and their families.

"Today we support more blind veterans than ever before in our history, but we know there are many more who still need our support to rebuild their lives following their sight loss.

"I would encourage anyone who thinks they know someone who could be entitled to our support to get in touch today."