Sidmouth celebrates World Book Day 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:28 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 07 March 2019

The staff at Sidmouth College in the World Book Day spirit dressed as characters from How To Train Your Dragon. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine

The staff at Sidmouth College in the World Book Day spirit dressed as characters from How To Train Your Dragon. Picture: Charlotte Pollentine

Why not try our World Book Day quiz while you glance through our gallery?

Popular fictional characters have been brought to life across the Sid Valley today in honour of World Book Day.

Children from as young as 11 months have dressed up as their favourite heroes, heroines and creatures for the annual event, celebrated in schools across the country.

Witches, wizards, Gruffalo and dragons are just some of the many costumes that have been worn today to mark the 22nd annual World Book Day.

The event was started to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and offered the opportunity to pick up a book of their own.

Cordelia, nine, was inspired by the Harry Potter series for her costume. Picture: Andrea GliddonCordelia, nine, was inspired by the Harry Potter series for her costume. Picture: Andrea Gliddon

In honour of the special day, try our quiz and look at our gallery of pictures.

World you like to see your picture here? Email sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

Wesley, five, is the controller from the Polar Express. Picture: Andrea GliddonWesley, five, is the controller from the Polar Express. Picture: Andrea Gliddon

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Wizard of Oz are the inspiration for these World Book Day costumes. Picture: Emma MullengerChitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Wizard of Oz are the inspiration for these World Book Day costumes. Picture: Emma Mullenger

You're a wizard Zach, the youngster is one of many dressing up as Harry Potter this World Book Day. Picture: Claire RushYou're a wizard Zach, the youngster is one of many dressing up as Harry Potter this World Book Day. Picture: Claire Rush

11 month old Scarlett dresses up from That's Not My Witch. Picture: Hannah Wright11 month old Scarlett dresses up from That's Not My Witch. Picture: Hannah Wright

Toby Hodgson as Zog. Picture: Gemma HodgsonToby Hodgson as Zog. Picture: Gemma Hodgson

Jasper Nichols as The Gruffalo. Picture: ContributedJasper Nichols as The Gruffalo. Picture: Contributed

Freyja here is a fierce dinosaur from tryrannosaurus drip. Picture: Claire RushFreyja here is a fierce dinosaur from tryrannosaurus drip. Picture: Claire Rush

Poppy, six, is Dr Suess Cat in the Hat. Picture: Laura SouthcottPoppy, six, is Dr Suess Cat in the Hat. Picture: Laura Southcott

Alfie, nine, as David Walliam's Gangsta Granny. Picture: Laura SouthcottAlfie, nine, as David Walliam's Gangsta Granny. Picture: Laura Southcott

Mason, 10, as Diamond Steve and Harry, eight, as boy wizard Harry Potter Picture: Gemma BaileyMason, 10, as Diamond Steve and Harry, eight, as boy wizard Harry Potter Picture: Gemma Bailey

Isabelle dresses up as a singing mermaid. Picture: ContributedIsabelle dresses up as a singing mermaid. Picture: Contributed

