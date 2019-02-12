Voting time nears for Ottery’s citizen and business of the year awards

Ottery St Mary mayor, Glnn Dobson, hands over the Citizen of the Year award to Richard Coley. Ref sho Richard Coley citizen of the year 2018. Picture: Richard Wright Archant

Nominations will open next month to recognise upstanding residents and businesses in the town’s annual awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Voting for the Citizen and the newly created Business of the Year awards will open on March 1 ahead of the annual parish meeting on April 23, in The Institute.

The town council will release nomination forms in due course, officials said.

These forms should be returned to the town council’s offices in Broad Street before Friday, April 12.

The awards recognise an individual who has worked tirelessly for the community or business that consistently provides a faultless and friendly service.

Nominees must live or work in the Ottery parish.

Nominations submitted anonymously will not be considered.

Neither will submissions for serving councillors be allowed.

Past winners will not be considered for three years.

The annual parish meeting, where the awards are presented, will take place at 7pm.