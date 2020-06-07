Advanced search

Support Sidmouth Lifeboat by buying their 2021 calendar

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 June 2020

The 2021 calendar. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

The 2021 calendar. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Kyle Baker Photography

Sidmouth’s independent lifeboat team are appealing for the public to support them, by buying their 2021 calendar by mail order.

The calendars were printed just a few weeks before lockdown began and the shop at the lifeboat station had to shut down.

Sidmouth Lifeboat spokesman Charli Ferrand said:

“As many residents will know, the small shop in the lifeboat station at the eastern end of the Esplanade plays a vital role in raising funds to help keep Sidmouth’s independent lifeboat in service.

“In common with most businesses in the town, the shop is presently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The cramped space in the shop, which makes social distancing impossible, coupled with the mature age of the volunteers who staff the shop, means that it is unlikely to re-open this year.”

The calendars are available to order for £7, including postage.

To pay by cheque or BACS, email finance@sidmouthlifeboat.org.uk with the subject ‘Sidmouth Lifeboat Calendar’ giving your name, address and phone number, and indicating how you would like to pay.

To pay by card, visit the Kyle Baker Photography website

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Security firm to guard Sidmouth gardens?

Sidmouth in summer. Connaught Gardens in its full floral glory. Ref shs 7006-33-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Lockdown ‘flockdown’ - crowds descend on Sidmouth beach despite social distancing rules

Groups of people gathering on Sidmouth beach over the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: Contributed

New houses on Manstone Avenue given council support

Manstone Avenue where the eight new proposed homes would be built. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Security firm to guard Sidmouth gardens?

Sidmouth in summer. Connaught Gardens in its full floral glory. Ref shs 7006-33-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Lockdown ‘flockdown’ - crowds descend on Sidmouth beach despite social distancing rules

Groups of people gathering on Sidmouth beach over the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: Contributed

New houses on Manstone Avenue given council support

Manstone Avenue where the eight new proposed homes would be built. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Support Sidmouth Lifeboat by buying their 2021 calendar

The 2021 calendar. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

Rugby latest - who will travel furthest in pursuit of league glory amongst the East Devon-based teams next season?

Rugby ball.

Pavement café permits introduced to enable social distancing as Devon’s pubs and cafes reopen.

Temporary licences are being introduced by Devon County Council to help hospitality businesses. Picture: Simon Horn

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Peco supplies ‘comfort clips’ for East Devon care home staff

Dave Malton making the face mask clips. Picture: Pecorama
Drive 24