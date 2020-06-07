Support Sidmouth Lifeboat by buying their 2021 calendar

The 2021 calendar. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography Kyle Baker Photography

Sidmouth’s independent lifeboat team are appealing for the public to support them, by buying their 2021 calendar by mail order.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The calendars were printed just a few weeks before lockdown began and the shop at the lifeboat station had to shut down.

Sidmouth Lifeboat spokesman Charli Ferrand said:

“As many residents will know, the small shop in the lifeboat station at the eastern end of the Esplanade plays a vital role in raising funds to help keep Sidmouth’s independent lifeboat in service.

“In common with most businesses in the town, the shop is presently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The cramped space in the shop, which makes social distancing impossible, coupled with the mature age of the volunteers who staff the shop, means that it is unlikely to re-open this year.”

The calendars are available to order for £7, including postage.

To pay by cheque or BACS, email finance@sidmouthlifeboat.org.uk with the subject ‘Sidmouth Lifeboat Calendar’ giving your name, address and phone number, and indicating how you would like to pay.

To pay by card, visit the Kyle Baker Photography website