Advanced search

Celebrate Devon Day with us this June

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 May 2020

How will you celebrate Devon Day in Sidmouth and Ottery St Mary

How will you celebrate Devon Day in Sidmouth and Ottery St Mary

Archant

What will you be doing to celebrate England’s greatest county when Devon Day returns on Thursday, June 4?

Here at the Sidmouth Herald we believe we have every reason to celebrate the fantastic place where we live and we’d love you to share your own celebrations and pictures with us.

June 4 is the feast day of Saint Petroc, a prince and a saint who turned down the crown in order to study religion.

During his travels he founded various monasteries and in Devon you’ll find the remains of several important religious buildings in Barnstaple, plus Petrockstowe and Newton St Petroc, both named after him.

Things you can do to celebrate include putting up Devon flag bunting, having a socially-distanced Devon cream tea (jam on top), celebrate the great foods available in Devon - why not support your local fish and chip shop, or support your local farm shop or independent retailer.

Send your Devon Day pictures and celebration ideas to sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans to make Sidmouth ‘the safest and the best’ place to visit when lockdown ends

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Ian Barlow

Historic Alma Bridge due to be removed

Alma Bridge. Ref shs 8760-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Body found at Peak Hill in the hunt for missing Sidmouth man

Searchers looking for missing Sidmouth man Trevor Stevens have found a body.

Demand soars for Sarah’s face masks as coronavirus lockdown eases

Sarah Yates who is making face masks. Picture: Sarah Yates

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans to make Sidmouth ‘the safest and the best’ place to visit when lockdown ends

Ian Barlow, chair of Sidmouth Town Council. Picture: Ian Barlow

Historic Alma Bridge due to be removed

Alma Bridge. Ref shs 8760-10-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Questionnaire results: How Sidmouth residents have coped with lockdown

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Body found at Peak Hill in the hunt for missing Sidmouth man

Searchers looking for missing Sidmouth man Trevor Stevens have found a body.

Demand soars for Sarah’s face masks as coronavirus lockdown eases

Sarah Yates who is making face masks. Picture: Sarah Yates

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Mighty Greens out Trig Point collecting and taking in sea views

Sidmouth Running Club member Simon Hollyer with his new 'running buddy'. Picture SRC

Ottery chairman speaks about some great work fund-raising for the club’s defibrillator machines

Football on pitch

Sidmouth Chiefs’ top 10 seasons: Part II, 1985/86; 1995/96 and 1929/30

Sidmouth RFC with the Devon Senior Cup after their success in the 1930 final. Picture: SRFC

Celebrate Devon Day with us this June

How will you celebrate Devon Day in Sidmouth and Ottery St Mary

Motorists warned of surge in serious and fatal crashes since lockdown lift

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4996. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24